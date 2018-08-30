With Detroit Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg set to miss all of training camp and the start of the regular season with a back injury, there is the growing sentiment that this will be the end of his NHL career. If this is it for the Red Wings captain, is the Hockey Hall of Fame next?

When it comes to offensive numbers, Zetterberg ranks fifth all-time in Red Wings history in goals (337), assists (623), game-winning goals (64) and points (960). He is sixth all-time in their history in games played with 1,082. His best individual season came in 2007-08, when he had a career-high in goals (43) and points (92). He has spent his entire 15-year NHL career with the Red Wings. In 2008, he won his first and only Stanley Cup.

From 2002-03 to 2010-11, Zetterberg had 555 points in 586 games, 15th in the span. From 2007-08 to 2010-11, he had 405 points in 496 games, 23rd most in that time. He twice finished in the top 10 in scoring – in 2007-08 and 2010-11 – and finished fifth in goals in 2007-08. Zetterberg currently sits 94th in all-time NHL scoring. He is the sixth-highest scoring Swede of all time.

Internationally, he participated in four Olympics, scoring nine points in 17 games. He also played in six world championships, tallying 44 points in 52 games. He is a member of the Triple Gold club with Olympic and world championship gold medals in 2006 and a Stanley Cup in 2008.

For individual awards, Zetterberg won the Conn Smythe trophy as playoff MVP in 2008 and the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2014-15. He managed to accomplish all of this despite being a seventh-round draft pick.

In comparison to current Hall of Famers when it comes to points, Zetterberg’s 960 points compare favourably to Maurice Richard (966), Andy Bathgate (973) and Dave Keon (986). He also has more points and games played than Ted Lindsay (851 points and 1,068 GP).

Including 2018-19, Zetterberg still has three years left on the 12-year contract that he signed in 2009, with a cap hit of $6.08 million.

Zetterberg has a solid resume for the Hall of Fame, making him a compelling decision for voters down the road.