Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA.

Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day deal with Charlotte, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2022

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the veteran point guard is signing a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets.

Thomas has already spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks on 10-day contracts so far this season. He is averaging 8.6 points and 2.0 assists per game in five combined outings in 2021-22.

The Hornets will be Thomas' seventh team since the beginning of the 2017-18 campaign. The year before, Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game in 82 games with the Celtics and made the All-Star Team for the second year in a row.

The 32-year-old was selected with the last pick of the 2011 NBA Draft and has spent time with eight different NBA teams.