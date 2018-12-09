The New York Islanders have recalled forward Josh Ho-Sang from the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League.

#Isles Transactions: Christopher Gibson has been returned on loan to Bridgeport. Josh Ho-Sang has been recalled from Bridgeport. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 9, 2018

The 22-year-old appeared in 22 games at the NHL level with the Islanders last season and posted two goals and 10 assists. He also played 50 AHL games last season where he counted eight goals and 23 assists.

Ho-Sang was selected in the first round 28th overall of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and has played 43 NHL games since making his debut during the 2016-17 season.

Christopher Gibson has been returned on loan to Bridgeport.