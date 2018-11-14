New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck snapped a 52-game scoring drought in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Clutterbuck scored on the power play with just under three minutes remaining in the third period to record his first goal since Jan. 13.

While Clutterbuck has topped eight goals just twice in his past five seasons, he admitted the goal drought had been on his mind.

“I think it would weigh on anybody,” Clutterbuck told Newsday. “I think the worst part is a lot of self doubt that creeps in. A 10-game or 15-game slump is one thing. When it goes that long, you start to doubt your own ability. You get a good support system to keep reinforcing the fact that you’re playing well and you keep doing your job and it’ll go in. It did tonight and it’s a big relief.”

The 30-year-old has the one goal and three points in 15 games this season. He's remained a part of the team's second power play unit throughout the season, though Tuesday's goal was his first point on the man advantage of the season.

“There was a monkey on his back,” Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said of Clutterbuck after the win. “More like a gorilla.”