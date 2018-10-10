The New York Islanders placed forward Jan Kovar on unconditional waivers Wednesday for purpose of contract termination.

The team said last week Kovar was taking time to figure out his next move after failing to crack the New York Islanders roster out of training camp.

#Isles Transaction: Jan Kovar has been placed on unconditional waivers. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 10, 2018

The centre was assigned to the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers earlier this week, but did not to report to the club.

The Islanders lured the former Kontinental Hockey League star to Brooklyn this summer on a one-year, $2 million contract.

Kovar was a point-per-game forward during his time in the KHL. He spent the last five seasons with Magnitogorsk Metallurg, posting a total of 97 goals and 189 assists (286 points) in 285 games.

He had one goal and two points with an even rating in four preseason games with the team.