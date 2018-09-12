In partnership with the Humboldt Broncos and Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, TSN is proud to broadcast the Broncos' season opener against the Nipawin Hawks, live from Humboldt, Saskatchewan.

The game can be seen live and commercial-free tonight at 5:30pm ct/7:30pm et on TSN and CTV Saskatchewan. You can also stream the game live on TSN.ca and the TSN App from anywhere in the world, with no sign-in or authentication required.

Humboldt Broncos preparing for emotional night on Wednesday The Humboldt Broncos organization is preparing to take a difficult but important step forward this week. Their regular season home opener goes Wednesday night against the Nipawin Hawks, the same team they were facing in last year's playoffs when the tragic accident happened that took 16 lives. TSN's Ryan Rishaug is in Humboldt where the town and the team are preparing to move forward with a new season.

In advance of the game, an hour-long pre-game show will honour those lost and affected by the team's April 6 tragedy and look forward to the season to come. The home opener will be followed by an on-ice ceremony.

The game broadcast is hosted by James Duthie and features TSN's hockey broadcast team, including Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, with play-by-play from Chris Cuthbert and colour commentary from Ray Ferraro. SportsCentre Reporter Ryan Rishaug reports from rinkside, with contributions from Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

New Broncos coach Oystrick: Patter, Camrud have been 'absolutely amazing' The Humboldt Broncos' roster is set for the home opener on Wednesday night, with two players returning to the lineup this season. Derek Patter and Brayden Camrud were both named alternate captains and have helped new coach Nathan Oystrick prepare the group for what is to come.

Humboldt was on its way to play the Hawks in a playoff game on April 6 when the team bus and a tractor-trailer collided at a rural intersection. Sixteen people, including 10 players, died and 13 players were injured.

Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter are the only two survivors that are back playing with the Broncos this season.