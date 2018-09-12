2h ago
It's Game Day in Humboldt
TSN.ca Staff
TSN Original: 2 Roads to Humboldt
In partnership with the Humboldt Broncos and Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, TSN is proud to broadcast the Broncos' season opener against the Nipawin Hawks, live from Humboldt, Saskatchewan.
The game can be seen live and commercial-free tonight at 5:30pm ct/7:30pm et on TSN and CTV Saskatchewan. You can also stream the game live on TSN.ca and the TSN App from anywhere in the world, with no sign-in or authentication required.
In advance of the game, an hour-long pre-game show will honour those lost and affected by the team's April 6 tragedy and look forward to the season to come. The home opener will be followed by an on-ice ceremony.
The game broadcast is hosted by James Duthie and features TSN's hockey broadcast team, including Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, with play-by-play from Chris Cuthbert and colour commentary from Ray Ferraro. SportsCentre Reporter Ryan Rishaug reports from rinkside, with contributions from Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.
Humboldt was on its way to play the Hawks in a playoff game on April 6 when the team bus and a tractor-trailer collided at a rural intersection. Sixteen people, including 10 players, died and 13 players were injured.
Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter are the only two survivors that are back playing with the Broncos this season.