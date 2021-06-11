42m ago
Italy, Turkey scoreless at half of Euro 2020 opener
The opening match of Euro 2020 is scoreless at halftime. While Italy has dominated possession at the Stadio Olimpico in front of a raucous home crowd, the Azzurri haven't been able to solve Ugurcan Cakir and Turkey, with the match still 0-0 after 45 minutes.
TSN.ca Staff
The Azzurri's best chance to take a lead came in the 23rd off of a corner when an unmarked Giorgio Chiellini's header forced a fine save out of Cakir, who pushed the ball just over the crossbar.
Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has been lively for the Azzurri, but has yet to trouble Cakir with his best chance sent well wide of the Turkish goal. Lazio striker Ciro Immobile was also denied by Cakir late in the half.
Italy had three shouts for handballs that were swiftly denied by referee Danny Makkelie with the third of the three going to VAR for the first check of the tournament. The video officials found insufficient evidence to overturn the referee's call on the pitch.