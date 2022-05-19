Rapper J. Cole is signing a contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. This will be the second-straight season Cole will play professionally, after he spent 2021 with the Patriots Basketball Club in the Basketball Africa League.

Cole played three games with the Patriots, averaging 1.7 points 1.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

The 37-year-old played basketball at Terry Sanford High School in North Carolina and was a walk on at St. John's University during his sophomore year. He played in the NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game in 2012.

The Shooting Stars were the eighth franchise to join the CEBL and is the first in the Greater Toronto Area. The team will begin its inaugural campaign when the CEBL season begins on May 26.