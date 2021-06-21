About Last Night: Quebec-native Roy scores biggest goal of career to sink Habs in OT

J.T. Brown announced on Monday he is retiring from professional hockey to join the Seattle Kraken as the team's television analyst next season.

I would like to formally announce my retirement from professional hockey.

…

…

…

Ok, now I would like to formally announce that I am coming out of retirement and joining the @SeattleKraken as TV Color Analyst. Let’s go Kraken! pic.twitter.com/VcHCYY2eGm — JT Brown (@JTBrown23) June 21, 2021

"I would like to formally announce my retirement from professional hockey," Brown tweeted Monday. "Ok, now I would like to formally announce that I am coming out of retirement and joining the Seattle Kraken as TV Color Analyst. Let's go Kraken!"

Brown spent seven seasons in the NHL split between the Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, and Minnesota Wild. He recorded 23 goals and 49 assists in 365 career NHL games.

The 30-year-old forward played for Bjorkloven IF in Sweden last season, recording six goals and six assists in 19 games.