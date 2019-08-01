PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer and fell a triple shy of the cycle, Cesar Hernandez and Roman Quinn also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 10-2 Thursday.

Jake Arrieta pitched two-hit ball into the fifth but was pulled after 71 pitches because of a bone spur in his right elbow. He allowed two runs — one earned — and four hits, striking out five in four-plus innings. Jose Alvarez (2-2) and three relievers tossed five scoreless innings.

Giants starter Dereck Rodriguez (4-6) gave up seven runs — four earned — and eight hits in three innings.

The Phillies (57-51) and Nationals are tied for the top spot in the NL wild-card standings. Both teams will be tied with the loser of the Cubs-Cardinals game later Thursday night.

Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski had RBI singles for the Giants, who climbed into the wild-card race with a 19-6 record in July.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports