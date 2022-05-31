Veteran lefty JA Happ has announced his retirement after 15 seasons in the Major Leagues.

The 39-year-old announced his decision on the Heart Strong Podcast with Jessica Lindberg.

I didn’t maybe feel what I needed to feel in order to think I wanted to keep doing this. I felt like that was a sign, like ’OK, it’s time to go,'" Happ said. "I think I’m still processing it, but I do wake up feeling good about it, and I’m happy to start the process of being a full-time dad, for the time being, at the very least.”

Happ made his MLB debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2007 and played parts of six seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2012-14 and again from 2016-18. He was selected to the All-Star team in 2018.

Over 328 career starts, Happ posted a 133-100 record with a 4.13 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 1893.2 innings pitched with the Blue Jays, Phillies, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, and Seattle Mariners.