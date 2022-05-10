Grizzlies say Morant (knee) doubtful for remainder of playoffs

An MRI revealed Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee and is doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs, it was announced Tuesday evening.

Today the @memgrizz announced the following medical update: pic.twitter.com/szmKeTFdHa — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) May 10, 2022

The Grizzlies say Morant is expected to make a full recovery.

This comes after the 2021-22 Most Improved Player was injured late in Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors, causing him to miss Game 4.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said on Sunday that the team believes Morant suffered the injury on a play in the fourth quarter of Game 3 when Jordan Poole of the Warriors grabbed his knee while fighting for a loose ball. Morant appeared to confirm that belief on Twitter following the game in a since-deleted tweet.

The Grizzlies trail the Warriors 3-1 in their best-of-seven series and will host Game 5 Wednesday night.

