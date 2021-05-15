A new lightweight champion will be crowned in Houston on Saturday as Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler fight for the vacant belt in the main event of UFC 262. Before the gold is handed out, veteran Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza will headline the prelims on TSN as he tries to get back on track against Andre Muniz.

Catch the UFC 262 Prelims LIVE tonight at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN3, TSN5 and TSN Direct.

Riding a three-fight losing streak, the longest of his professional MMA career, Souza returns to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 256 in December.

He was viciously stopped by Kevin Holland in his first fight in over a year. Prior to that loss, he also dropped fights to Jan Błachowicz and Jack Hermansson since his last victory, which came over Chris Weidman at UFC 230.

The 41-year-old has nine victories in the UFC with eight of them coming by way of stoppage, including four KO’s and four submissions.

His opponent on Saturday, Muniz, will be making his third UFC walk, after earning his place in the promotion with a victory over Taylor Johnson on Dana White’s Contender Series.

The 31-year-old has won both of his fights in the UFC, beating Antonio Arroyo and Bartosz Fabinski in his two outings.

The Brazilian fighter is on a six-fight winning streak and holds a 20-4 overall professional record.

Another fighter trying to get back in the win column after three straight losses is Andrea Lee as she faces Antonina Shevchenko in a prelim bout.

Lee fell to tough veterans in all three of those bouts as she was defeated by Joanne Calderwood, Lauren Murphy and most recently by Roxanne Modafferi on a Fight Night card in Las Vegas last September.

The 32-year-old was on her way up the flyweight rankings before those setbacks as she had put together a seven-fight winning streak.

Lee is the 11th-ranked fighter in the division, one spot ahead of her opponent Shevchenko.

Shevchenko, the older sister of flyweight champion Valentina, was victorious in her last outing, beating Ariane Lipski at UFC 255 last November.

The 36-year-old is 3-2 since entering the UFC and has alternated wins and losses since earning a victory over Ji Yeon Kim in her promotional debut.

Shevchenko won her place in the promotion with a victory over Jaimee Nievera on Dana White’s Contender Series.

She has a 9-2 overall record in her professional MMA career.

Lando Vannata will be looking to bounce back from a loss as he faces Mike Grundy, also trying to avoid two straight losses.

Vannata was defeated by Bobby Green last August in his most recent outing in the UFC.

Prior to that loss, the 29-year-old defeated Yancy Medeiros in February in New Mexico.

Vannata has a 3-5-2 record since joining the promotion in 2016.

Grundy fell to Movsar Evloev in his last fight, which took place on Fight Island last July.

The 34-year-old is 1-1 in the UFC. He defeated Nad Narimani in his debut in March of 2019.

The prelim portion of the card on TSN will also feature a bout between Jordan Wright, who has split his two UFC outings and Contender Series alum Jamie Pickett, who lost to Tafon Nchukwi in his Octagon debut.