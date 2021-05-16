Campbell to get start in net, Nash to make Leafs debut in Game 1

Jack Campbell will make his NHL playoff debut Thursday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of their opening round series.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed the 29-year-old Campbell will get the start ahead of Frederik Andersen, who returned to play his first game since March 19 last week after missing 23 games with a knee injury.

Campbell has been sharp in Andersen's absence, producing a 17-3-2 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

Furthermore, Riley Nash will make his Leafs debut on Thursday.

The 32-year-old forward was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 9, but hasn't been able to play due to a sprained knee suffered a few days prior.

"We're going to get him involved right away and just rely upon the fact that he's a very smart player, very experienced guy," Keefe said. "And trust that he's going to be able to fit right in."

Nash has two goals and five assists over 37 games this season.

Over 578 career games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins and Blue Jackets, the Canadian has scored 63 goals and 109 assists.