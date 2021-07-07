The Carolina Hurricanes announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with forward Jack Drury on an three-year, entry-level deal.

The deal will pay him $832,500 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level with a $277,500 signing bonus.

Drury was selected in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft (No. 42 overall) and had 31 points in 40 games for Vaxjo HC in the Swedish Hockey League last season. He was named one of three finalists for the SHL's Rookie of the Year award.

"Jack is an outstanding two-way forward who perfectly fits our system and plays the right way," said Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell in a news release. "We expect him to be an important piece for the Hurricanes in the very near future."

The 21-year-old is a native of Winnetka, Ill.