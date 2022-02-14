Jack Eichel will make his Vegas Golden Knights debut on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche, general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced on Monday.

Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon just said:



Jack Eichel will play Wednesday vs. Colorado and make Golden Knights debut



Mark Stone is going on LTIR because lingering “back issues” Haven’t been able to determine exact cause. They don’t know how long he’ll be out. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 14, 2022

Additionally, veteran forward Mark Stone is headed to the long-term injured reserve with lingering "back issues."

Eichel, who hasn't played this season following neck surgery, was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres in November.

The 25-year-old native of North Chelmsford, Mass., native had two goals and 18 points in 21 games with the Sabres last season.

Stone, 29, has eight goals and 20 assists over 28 games this season with the Golden Knights, his fourth year in Vegas. Stone last played against the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 8.

McCrimmon says they haven't been able to figure out the cause for Stone's back problems and isn't sure how much time he'll miss. The GM added that Stone has seen six specialists and that the injury has bothered him since last summer's playoffs.