Jack Grealish appears poised to set a new record as Britain's most expensive signing should he complete his transfer to Manchester City.

According to The Athletic, City is on the verge of reaching an agreement to buy the winger from Aston Villa for £100m. Grealish would then need to finalize personal terms and take part in a medical to complete the move.

🚨 Manchester City on verge of agreeing deal with Aston Villa to sign Jack Grealish for £100m. If everything goes to plan 25yo will finalise personal terms, take medical & complete move. Most expensive signing in British history @TheAthleticUK #AVFC #MCFC https://t.co/HnUxEi5A4P — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 4, 2021

The 25-year-old Grealish joined the Villa academy at the age of 6 and has made 213 appearances for the club across all competitions since his senior debut in 2014. He appeared in five games with England at Euro 2020, notching two assists.

On top of the move for Grealish, Premier League champions City have also been linked to England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur throughout the summer.