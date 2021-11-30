47m ago
Ice Chips: Hughes returns to the ice for Devils
The New Jersey Devils will be getting a key member of the team back Tuesday. The team announced that Jack Hughes has been cleared to play and will suit up for the Devils Tuesday night.
TSN.ca Staff
New Jersey Devils
Coach Lindy Ruff confirmed that Hughes is ready and will be in the lineup against the San Jose Sharks tonight.
New York Rangers
Forward Greg McKegg won't be on the ice for the New York Rangers today.
The Forward was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and so he will miss Tuesday's skate with the team.
Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators announced that the team has recalled Michael McCarron from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.
The forward has played nine games with the Admirals and has recorded three points, one goal and two assists.
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins announced that head coach Bruce Cassidy has been placed in COVID-19 protocol and won't be behind the bench for the Bruins Tuesday night.
Assistant coach Joe Sacco will assume the primary duties in Cassidy's absence.
Colorado Avalanche
Good news for the Colorado Avalanche came Tuesday, coach Jared Bednar announced that Nathan MacKinnon will be available against the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday.
The Avalanche forward has missed eight games with a lower-body injury.
St. Louis Blues
Forward Tyler Bozak will be missing time for the St. Louis Blues. Bozak has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators are getting players back after the team was hit hard but Covid.
Coach DJ Smith announced that both Adam Gaudette and Drake Batherson will be suiting up for the team Tuesday night.