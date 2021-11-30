Ice Chips: Hughes returns to the ice for Devils

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils will be getting a key member of the team back Tuesday. The team announced that Jack Hughes has been cleared to play and will suit up for the Devils Tuesday night.

🚨 STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING. 🚨



“Jack is ready to go. He will play tonight.”



Lindy Ruff confirms Jack Hughes will be back with the boys tonight. pic.twitter.com/g1kaFVq5Go — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 30, 2021

Coach Lindy Ruff confirmed that Hughes is ready and will be in the lineup against the San Jose Sharks tonight.

New York Rangers

Forward Greg McKegg won't be on the ice for the New York Rangers today.

UPDATE: Greg McKegg (COVID-19 protocol related absence) will not skate today. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 30, 2021

The Forward was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and so he will miss Tuesday's skate with the team.

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators announced that the team has recalled Michael McCarron from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

The #Preds have recalled forward Michael McCarron from Milwaukee (AHL).https://t.co/L0TXTIGeRP — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 30, 2021

The forward has played nine games with the Admirals and has recorded three points, one goal and two assists.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins announced that head coach Bruce Cassidy has been placed in COVID-19 protocol and won't be behind the bench for the Bruins Tuesday night.

#NHLBruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Placed In Covid-19 Protocol: https://t.co/JVafOAnV6e — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 30, 2021

Assistant coach Joe Sacco will assume the primary duties in Cassidy's absence.

Colorado Avalanche

Good news for the Colorado Avalanche came Tuesday, coach Jared Bednar announced that Nathan MacKinnon will be available against the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday.

Jared Bednar says on his weekly Altitude radio appearance that Nathan MacKinnon will play tomorrow against the Toronto Maple Leafs. #Avs — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 30, 2021

The Avalanche forward has missed eight games with a lower-body injury.

St. Louis Blues

Forward Tyler Bozak will be missing time for the St. Louis Blues. Bozak has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Tyler Bozak has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. https://t.co/qXJ68Lxbhq — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 30, 2021

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are getting players back after the team was hit hard but Covid.

DJ Smith - Gaudette and Batherson will both play tomorrow. Both will be a boost for us. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 30, 2021

Coach DJ Smith announced that both Adam Gaudette and Drake Batherson will be suiting up for the team Tuesday night.