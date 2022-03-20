The Minnesota Wild are trading the rights to Boston College forward Jack McBain to the Arizona Coyotes for a 2022 second-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

McBain to ARI will be made official in the a.m. and as @RussoHockey reported, MIN will get from ARI a 2nd round pick in 2022 that originally belonged to VAN. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 21, 2022

The deal for the unsigned collegian is expected to be made official on Monday.

McBain, 22, was selected by the Wild in the third round of the 2018 NHL draft.

The Toronto native has 19 goals and 14 assists in 24 games for Boston College this season.