The Jack McBain sweepstakes are heating up.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports there are multiple teams "eager" to acquire the signing rights to the 22-year-old from the Minnesota Wild. He adds that a second-round pick has been the asking price for the 6-foot-3 forward, but that price may be on the rise.

Dreger reported Tuesday on Insider Trading that McBain, a third-round pick in 2018, had informed the Wild he would not sign with the team. He pointed to the Montreal Canadiens as one of the team's interested in the Toronto native.

McBain has 19 goals and 33 points in 24 games with Boston College this season. He represented Canada at the Olympics last month, scoring one goal and adding an assist in four games.