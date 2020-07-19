During the broadcast of the final round of the Memorial, Jack Nicklaus revealed that he and his wife, Barbara, contracted COVID-19 in March.

Nicklaus said his wife was asymptomatic while he went through mild symptoms that included a cough and sore throat.

“We were very, very fortunate, we were very lucky,” Nicklaus said. "Barbara and I are both of the age, both of us 80 years old, that is an at-risk age. Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones."

The couple quarantined in their Florida home for two months until they tested negative. He was also tested for antibodies.

The news spread through the golf community with most offering relief that they have recovered.

“The fact that they got through it and they're safe and here and healthy, it's all good news for all of us who are a part of golf and who looked up to Jack and been around Barbara all these years,” said Tiger Woods.

Nicklaus, who is the host of the tournament, said he planned to shake the hand of the winner, a tradition he has maintained since the tournament started.

"We've got the antibodies, and theoretically we can't get it and can't give it," he said. "That's a nice position to be in."