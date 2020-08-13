56m ago
Jackets' Atkinson, Gerbe out for Game 2
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Blue Jackets 2, Lightning 3 (5OT)
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced that forwards Cam Atkinson and Nathan Gerbe would not be in the lineup when the team takes on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series on Thursday.
LINEUP NEWS: F Cam Atkinson and F Nathan Gerbe will miss today’s Game 2 vs. Tampa Bay (unfit to play). F Devin Shore and F Emil Bemstrom draw in. #CBJ— CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) August 13, 2020
No reason was provided for the change. Forwards Devin Shore and Emil Bemstrom will suit up in their place.
The Blue Jackets fell to the Lightning 3-2 in a five-overtime thriller.
Atkinson has two goals and three assists in six playoff games this year.