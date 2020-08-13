The Columbus Blue Jackets announced that forwards Cam Atkinson and Nathan Gerbe would not be in the lineup when the team takes on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series on Thursday.

LINEUP NEWS: F Cam Atkinson and F Nathan Gerbe will miss today’s Game 2 vs. Tampa Bay (unfit to play). F Devin Shore and F Emil Bemstrom draw in. #CBJ — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) August 13, 2020

No reason was provided for the change. Forwards Devin Shore and Emil Bemstrom will suit up in their place.

The Blue Jackets fell to the Lightning 3-2 in a five-overtime thriller.

Atkinson has two goals and three assists in six playoff games this year.