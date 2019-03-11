It looks like DeSean Jackson's time in Tampa Bay is over.

Tampa it was a great experience, but things didn’t work out !! Looking forward to my next destination .. 👀 👀 Stay Tuned #0ne0fone https://t.co/dNsVXC3RMZ — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson11) March 11, 2019

The veteran wideout appeared to announce his release from the Buccaneers on Twitter, writing "Tampa it was a great experience, but things didn't work out !! Looking forward to my next destination. Stay tuned."

DeSean Jackson and @Eagles are destined for each other again, barring the unforeseen, as @Tim_McManus and @JennaLaineESPN reported last night. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 11, 2019

Where that next destination might be is becoming clearer. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports that he is "destined" for a reunion with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team he spent the first six seasons of his career. He made the Pro Bowl three times as a member of the Eagles.

Jackson also mentioned in January that he would be interested in re-connecting with Sean McVay, who coaches the Los Angeles Rams, which would reunite the pair after their time together in Washington.

Kevin O'Donnell of Fox13 reports that releasing Jackson gives Tampa Bay an additional $10 million in cap space.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson from December, Jackson grew unhappy in Tampa Bay after a heated exchange with then-head coach Dirk Koetter over Jackson not practicing because of a hand injury. Following the exchange, Jackson did not play in the Buccaneers’ next three games. When he finally returned last week against the Cowboys, he recorded just one reception for 24 yards.

Koetter was relieved of his duties following the end of the season.

In 12 games last season for the Bucs, Jackson had 41 catches for 774 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to his two seasons in Tampa Bay, he spent three with Washington from 2014 to 2016.