Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said Thursday the team is yet to receive a trade offer for disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who took his frustrations with the team public earlier this week.

“I think his options are very limited at this point," Caldwell said, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. "We’ll welcome him back with open arms. Tremendous player and person.“

Ngakoue and team co-owner, senior vice-president Tony Khan went back and forth on Twitter Monday over Ngakoue's desire to be traded away from the Jaguars.

As part of the back and forth, Ngakoue claimed Khan agreed his game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14 would be his last with the Jaguars with Khan replying there is a new regime with the team and that only strong return would get him traded.

“Show me the compensation. I’m sure you’re really driving up the price," Khan eventually wrote.

The Jaguars used their franchise tag on the 25-year-old Ngakoue after he posted 41 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games last year. He has yet to sign the tender, which is worth roughly $18 million.

A third-round pick in 2016, Ngakoue has 37.5 sacks in four seasons since entering the league, including a career-high 12 in 2017 when he was named to the Pro Bowl.