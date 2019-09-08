1h ago
Jags' Foles ruled out after injuring shoulder
New Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles' debut is already over. The team has announced that Foles will not return to action today against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a left shoulder injury in the first quarter.
TSN.ca Staff
The team has announced that Foles will not return to action today against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a left shoulder injury in the first quarter.
Foles suffered the injury on a play where he threw a 35-yard touchdown to DJ Chark. After Foles threw the ball, he took a hit from Chiefs defensive tackles Chris Jones and subsequently landed on his shoulder.
The 30-year-old Foles, who is a former Super Bowl MVP, signed a four-year deal worth a reported $88 million with the Jaguars in the off-season.