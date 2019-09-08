New Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles' debut is already over.

The team has announced that Foles will not return to action today against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a left shoulder injury in the first quarter.

INJURY UPDATE:



QB Nick Foles has been ruled out with a left shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/ChOxvmBOJR — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 8, 2019

Foles suffered the injury on a play where he threw a 35-yard touchdown to DJ Chark. After Foles threw the ball, he took a hit from Chiefs defensive tackles Chris Jones and subsequently landed on his shoulder.

The 30-year-old Foles, who is a former Super Bowl MVP, signed a four-year deal worth a reported $88 million with the Jaguars in the off-season.