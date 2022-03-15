The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing linebacker Myles Jack, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The 26-year-old Jack becomes a salary cap casualty following the team's signing spree that saw the additions of Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and Brandon Scherff among others.

A second-round pick out of UCLA in 2016, Jack spent the past six seasons with the Jags. In 15 games last season, he led the team in tackles with 105, including 46 for loss.

For his career, Jack has 513 tackles, 6.5 sacks and three interceptions over 88 games.

The move clears $8.35 million in cap space for the team this season. Jack had previously signed a four-year, $57 million extension in 2019.