The Jacksonville Jaguars are returning to Gardner Minshew as their starting quarterback, head coach Doug Marrone announced Monday.

Minshew was replaced by Mike Glennon as starter three weeks ago before Glennon was benched in favour of Minshew during the Jaguars' loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

In eight games with seven starts this season, the 24-year-old Minshew has thrown for 2,033 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

In Glennon's three games in relief of Minshew, the 31-year-old threw for 600 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.