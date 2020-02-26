G Markstrom to be re-evaluated in 2 weeks

The Vancouver Canucks will be without goalie Jacob Markstrom for at least two weeks, the team announced on Wednesday.

"Jacob Markstrom underwent a minor lower body procedure today." Canucks GM Jim Benning said in a statement, "His return to play status will be re-evaluated in two weeks."

The injury to Markstrom triggered the Canucks' only deal at the NHL trade deadline.

Benning acquired veteran goaltender Louis Domingue from the New Jersey Devils on Monday in exchange for minor league netminder Zane McIntyre.

Rookie Thatcher Demko got the start in net for Vancouver Tuesday night, making 37 saves in the Canucks' 4-3 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Demko, 24, has played in 21 games this season, sporting a 11-6-2 record with a 3.03 GAA and a .906 save percentage.

Vancouver currently sits second in the Pacific Division with 74 points, two shy of the Vegas Golden Knights and four points clear of the second wild-card spot, held by the Nashville Predators.