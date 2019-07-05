Trouba, Binnington among 40 to file for arbitration

Button on Trouba deal: 'I think it's a necessary trade for the Jets'

New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington headline the list of 40 NHL players to file for salary arbitration.

Trouba, 25, is coming off a one-year, $5.5 million deal he signed with the Winnipeg Jets. The American was acquired by the Rangers on June 17 in exchange for defenceman Neal Pionk and Winnipeg's own first round pick. Trouba had a career-high 50 points in 2018-19.

Binnington backstopped the St. Louis Blues to the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup championship as a rookie, recording a .920 save percentage and 1.89 GAA. He was a Calder Trophy nominee, but lost out to Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson.

For Canadian teams, Montreal Canadiens forwards Charles Hudon, Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Armia have all filed for salary arbitration.

In 32 games last season, Hudon recorded three goals and five points. The 25-year-old winger is coming off a two-year contract worth $1.3 million ($650,000 AAV).

Lehkonen, 24, is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract. In 2018-19, he had 11 goals and reached career highs in assists (20) and points (31) in 82 games.

Armia, 26, had 13 goals and 23 points in 57 games after being acquired by the Habs on June 30, 2018 from the Winnipeg Jets along with Steve Mason and two draft picks in exchange for Simon Bourque. He is coming off a one-year, $1.85 million contract.

The Calgary Flames have four players electing for salary arbitration, including forwards Sam Bennett and Ryan Lomberg, goaltender David Rittich and defenceman Rinat Valiev.

Bennett had 13 goals and 27 points in 71 games in 2018-19. He is coming off a two-year, $3.9 million ($1.95M AAV) deal.

Rittich split starting duties with Mike Smith last season with the Czech goalie appearing in 45 games and posting a 2.61 GAA and .911 save percentage. He just completed a one-year, $800,000 deal.

In Winnipeg, forward Andrew Copp and Pionk have elected for arbitration.

Copp, 24, is coming off a two-year, $2 million contract ($1M AAV). In 69 games last season, the American forward had 11 goals and 25 points.

Pionk, who was acquired by the Jets in the Trouba trade, is coming off his two-year, entry-level deal. In his sophomore NHL season, Pionk had 26 points in 73 games with the Rangers.