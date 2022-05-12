Jacob Trouba will not face supplemental discipline for his hit that left Pittsburgh Penguins star Sindey Crosby injured Wednesday night.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the NHL will not hold any hearings on Thursday.

Regarding Trouba/Crosby, the NHL says there are no hearings scheduled from anything that happened last night. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 12, 2022

Crosby left his team's 5-3 Game 5 loss to the Rangers in the second period. He appeared to be shaken up after taking a hit up high from New York defenceman Jacob Trouba while batting for a loose puck in the Rangers' zone. Crosby made his way off the ice and appeared shaken up on the bench after.

Head coach Mike Sullivan stated again on Thursday that the Conn Smythe winner is still being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

"Did you see the hit? You probably have the same opinion I do," Sullivan said when asked about the hit post-game.

The Rangers remain down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series with Game 6 set for Friday in Pittsburgh.

"We can win games regardless of who is in our lineup," Sullivan said Thursday. "We have a lot of depth at all of the positions. We believe we have what it takes to win... This group has always had the 'next man up' mentality."