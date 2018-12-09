ESTEVAN, Sask. — Brad Jacobs captured the first Canada Cup of his career by edging Kevin Koe 5-4 in Sunday’s final at Affinity Place.

Team Jacobs was playing with a new lineup this week in Estevan as Marc Kennedy, a member of team Koe’s Olympic squad last year, was replacing regular, Ryan Fry, who is taking a leave from the team following an excessive drinking incident at the Red Deer Curling Classic.

Kennedy said sometimes the simpler things are the key to winning.

“I think we just really enjoyed each other and had a lot of fun. Sometimes that’s the secret to winning,” explained Kennedy.

Despite the victory and quick chemistry with Team Jacobs, don’t expect Kennedy playing with the boys from Sault Ste. Marie again anytime soon.

“We just played the week out the way it was. I couldn’t commit to anything else this season. We’re all thinking about Ryan. He’s going to come back and make this team as good as it ever was,” explained Kennedy. “So this was a one week to see how it goes and that’s all it was. It was a special week.”

Jacobs, a Brier and Olympic champion, said he was impressed with how his team came together this week to win against a stacked field.

“This is a great event, top Canadian teams — men and women — so anytime you can sneak out a win like this it means a lot,” Jacobs said. “You only get so many opportunities to win events like this, to put this on our resumé feels great.”

The last game of the week in Estevan was an interesting one to say the least.

New timing rules were being tested this week at Canada Cup, giving an allotment of “thinking time” per end rather than the standard 38 minutes over an entire game.

Team Koe was burned by the rule in the fifth end after failing to release their final stone in time despite using numerous timeouts in the end. However, the shot was only called back after Koe had already released his rock, causing plenty of confusion and leading Ben Hebert to have some choice words for the officials before playing this sixth.

Koe revealed similar frustrations following the game.

“I know the officials are here trying their best, but I just think they did a really poor job there,” said Koe after the game. “We took a timeout earlier and he told us we had 11 seconds and they didn’t correct the clock.”

Curling Canada will review the rule next month to see how they might implement it going forward. The standard 38-minute clock will be used at national and world championships this year.