ESTEVAN, Sask. — Brad Jacobs stood at ice level Sunday night at Affinity Place with his arms around one of the few trophies that had eluded him over his impressive career.

Jacobs can now call himself a Canada Cup champion. The skip and his team from Sault Ste. Marie were the best team all week in Estevan, capping it off with a 5-4 victory over Calgary’s Kevin Koe in the championship game.

“This is a great event, top Canadian teams - men and women - so anytime you can sneak out a win like this it means a lot,” Jacobs said. “You only get so many opportunities to win events like this, to put this on our resumé feels great.”

Team Jacobs was playing with a new-look lineup this week in Estevan as Marc Kennedy, a member of team Koe’s Olympic squad last year, was replacing regular, Ryan Fry, who is taking a leave from the team following an excessive drinking incident at the Red Deer Curling Classic.

Kennedy said sometimes the simpler things are the key to winning.

“I think we just really enjoyed each other and had a lot of fun. Sometimes that’s the sometimes that’s the secret to winning,” explained Kennedy.

Despite the victory and quick chemistry with Team Jacobs, don’t expect Kennedy playing with the boys from Northern Ontario again anytime soon.

“We just played the week out the way it was. I couldn’t commit to anything else this season. We’re all thinking about Ryan. He’s going to come back and make this team as good as it ever was,” explained Kennedy. “So this was a week to see how it goes and that’s all it was. It was a special week.”

Jacobs, a Brier and Olympic champion, said he was impressed with how his team came together this week to win against a stacked field.

“Just a great week all around and really happy for Marc stepping in here. What a season or him so far!” said Jacobs.

The last game of the week in Estevan was an interesting one to say the least.

New timing rules were being tested this week at Canada Cup, giving an allotment of “thinking time” per end rather than the standard 38 minutes over an entire game.

Team Koe was burned by the rule in the fifth end after failing to release their final stone in time despite using numerous timeouts in the end. However, the penalty was only given after Koe had already released his rock, causing plenty of confusion with the officials as it was unclear how much time they had left on the clock with one end of the sheet showing 11 seconds and the other showing just two seconds.

Lead Ben Hebert had some choice words for the officials before trying to explain his side of the story to Team Jacobs.

Must See: Team Koe frustrated after time violation The new timing rules have been getting mixed reviews at the Canada Cup and during Sunday's men's final, frustrations boiled over after Kevin Koe was called for a time violation. Team lead Ben Hebert was the most vocal about the issue in the 5th End against Team Jacobs.

Koe revealed similar frustrations following the game.

“I know the officials are here trying their best, but I just think they did a really poor job there,” said Koe after the game. “We took a timeout earlier and he told us we had 11 seconds and they didn’t correct the clock. We just thought he was going to do and the guy at the other end didn’t know.”

The disallowed shot in the fifth ended up sliding too far, meaning Team Koe would still have settled for one point even if the shot was released in time, but Koe says the communication needs to be better.

“I know I missed my shot if five, but we could of probably communicated better and the other officials out there telling BJ [Neufeld] to stop right away,” said Koe. “I know they are trying their best, but it’s an important part of the job and if they’re going to come do it, they got to do it right and in my opinion they didn’t in that situation.”

Curling Canada will review the rule next month to see how they might implement it going forward. The standard 38-minute clock will be used at national and world championships this year.

The win gave Team Jacobs $14,000 in prize money, a spot in the 2021 Road to the Roar Pre-Trials as well as qualification for a Curling World Cup event next season. They also won $2,000 for each of their five round-robin wins.

Team Koe took home $9,000 for being a finalist as well as the $2,000 for each round robin win.

Both teams, as well as many others competing this week at the Canada Cup, will now travel to Newfoundland for the next stop on the Grand Slam circuit at the National.