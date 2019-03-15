After a seven-year run as one of the top foursomes in men's curling, Team Brad Jacobs will have a different look next season.

Ryan Fry, who took a six-week leave of absence after his disqualification from a Red Deer bonspiel in November, will be leaving the team at the end of this season.

"After seven amazing years together, which resulted in a Brier win, an Olympic gold medal, multiple Grand Slam titles and being one of the best teams in our sport for many years, we feel as though it is time to try something different — a fresh start," the team said Friday in a statement.

Jacobs, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden will continue to play together next season and the search is underway for Fry's replacement. The team said the change was a mutual decision that came "after some reflection and multiple conversations."

The Northern Ontario team reached the semifinal at the Tim Hortons Brier last week but dropped a 5-4 decision to Team Wild Card's Brendan Bottcher.

"What an amazing ride the last seven years have been," Fry said in the statement. "Over that time, Brad, E.J. and Ryan have become some of my closest friends and I wish them all the best moving forward."

Fry said he was excited to pursue new opportunities and added that while "change is sometimes necessary for personal growth and perspective," he'll always be thankful for the time spent with the team.

"We have two events left to play and then they will be joining me at my wedding this May."

Fry played for Team Brad Gushue for four years before joining the Jacobs rink in 2012. They won the Brier a year later and took silver at the 2013 world championship before winning gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

"What an incredible seven years it’s been skipping this team — we've been through it all and I couldn't have imagined doing it with anyone else," Jacobs said. "Although I am grateful for the amazing memories we've made, I'm more grateful for the friendships we formed, and I will cherish that the most."

Team Jacobs, currently ranked second in the country behind Kevin Koe, won the Grand Slam's Tour Challenge last November in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The following week, Fry played as a substitute at the Red Deer Curling Classic on a team with Jamie Koe, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby.

All four players were disqualified for what organizers called unsportsmanlike behaviour resulting from excessive drinking. Organizers said Fry broke three brooms and that the team used foul language and was disruptive to other players on the ice.

All four players later apologized. Fry subsequently took a leave of absence from Team Jacobs to focus on growth and self-improvement.

The 40-year-old Winnipeg native came back in January at the Grand Slam's Canadian Open and he posted strong numbers since his return.

"The common theme for this team when it was formed was that we all wanted to be the best in the world and we did just that," said Ryan Harnden. "However, more important to me was gaining another family member and that is Ryan Fry.

"Although we will not remain teammates on the ice, Ryan will always remain part of the Harnden/Jacobs family."

Matt Wozniak and Marc Kennedy played as substitutes on Team Jacobs during Fry's leave. Team Jacobs is entered in the April 9-14 Players' Championship in Toronto and the April 23-28 Champions Cup in Saskatoon.

