The Houston Rockets have declined forward Jae'Sean Tate's $1.8 million team option for next season, making him a restricted free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rockets and Tate have mutual interest in discussing new deal in free agency beginning Thursday night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2022

Tate, 26, played in 78 games for the Rockets, recording 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Charania states that both Tate and the Rockets have mutual interest in discussing a new deal when NBA free agency officially begins on