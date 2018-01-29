The Jagr experiment in Calgary comes to an end

Jaromir Jagr's storied NHL career appears to be at an end.

The Calgary Flames winger cleared waivers on Monday, and the 45-year-old Czech legend is now expected to finish out the season in Europe.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the expectation is Jagr's contract will be assigned to HC Kladno by the Flames. Jagr is a co-owner of the club and skated with the team before signing with the Flames in October.

Jagr has appeared in 22 contests for the Flames this season, posting one goal and six assists. He was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on January 14, retroactive to December 31 when he last played.

There was speculation previously that Jagr could dress for the Czech Republic in next month's Olympics in Pyeongchang, but he was not released in time or named to the roster.

Jagr has played in 24 NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers and the Flames.

The native of Kladno, Czech Republic is the NHL’s active leader in goals (766) and assists (1,155) and his 1,921 points are second all-time behind only Wayne Gretzky.

A 13-time all-star, Jagr won the Hart Trophy in 1999 as the league’s most valuable player and claimed the Art Ross Trophy on five occasions as the league’s top scorer.

Jagr sits third in NHL history with 1,733 career games played - 34 games shy of to Gordie Howe's record. Marc Messier is second with 1,756 career games played.