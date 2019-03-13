Stephen A: Foles should be with Redskins, not Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars released quarterback Blake Bortles four hours after officially agreeing to terms with Nick Foles on Wednesday, the official start of free agency and two days after the sides settled on contract terms.

The Jags parted ways with the third overall pick in the 2014 draft just 13 months after handing him a three-year, $58 million contract.

Bortles was arguably the most ridiculed quarterback in the league in recent years. A number of players ripped him publicly, including Tennessee defensive end Jurrell Casey, Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, Seattle safety Earl Thomas and Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

Jacksonville will save $4.5 million against the salary cap by cutting Bortles. He still will count $16.5 million against the cap in 2019.