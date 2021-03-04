Jake Allen will start in net as the Montreal Canadiens face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, while winger Josh Anderson will miss a third straight game, interim head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed.

Anderson, who took part in the team's morning skate, will be re-assessed on Saturday. The 26-year-old. has not played since leaving last Thursday's matchup with the Jets in the first period with a lower-body injury. He has nine goals and 12 points in 19 games this season. 

Allen, 30, turned aside 19 of 21 shots in Canadiens' 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets on Saturday. Carey Price started Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, turning aside 26 of 27 shots as the Canadiens snapped their five-game winless skid.

Acquired from the St. Louis Blues last fall, Allen has a 4-2-2 record this season with a 2.12 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. Price. meanwhile, is 6-3-4 with an .893 save percentage and a 2.96 GAA.

The Canadiens (10-6-5) currently sit three points back of the Edmonton Oilers for third in the North Division with four games in hand. 