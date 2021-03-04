Jake Allen will start in net as the Montreal Canadiens face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, while winger Josh Anderson will miss a third straight game, interim head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed.

Anderson, who took part in the team's morning skate, will be re-assessed on Saturday. The 26-year-old. has not played since leaving last Thursday's matchup with the Jets in the first period with a lower-body injury. He has nine goals and 12 points in 19 games this season.

Ducharme indique également que Josh Anderson ne jouera pas ce soir, mais qu’il sera réévalué pour le match de samedi.



Allen, 30, turned aside 19 of 21 shots in Canadiens' 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets on Saturday. Carey Price started Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, turning aside 26 of 27 shots as the Canadiens snapped their five-game winless skid.

Acquired from the St. Louis Blues last fall, Allen has a 4-2-2 record this season with a 2.12 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. Price. meanwhile, is 6-3-4 with an .893 save percentage and a 2.96 GAA.

The Canadiens (10-6-5) currently sit three points back of the Edmonton Oilers for third in the North Division with four games in hand.