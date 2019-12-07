SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Jake Evans scored twice as the Laval Rocket rallied past the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Riley Barber's power-play goal with 3:22 left to play was the winner as Laval (14-10-3) reeled off three unanswered goals in the third period. Kevin Lynch also scored in the three-goal outburst.

Charlie Lindgren started in net for the Rocket, the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. He stopped 2-of-3 shots in 8:21 of work. Keith Kinkaid turned aside 23-of-25 shots in relief.

Daniel Audette, Thomas Schemitsch and Dryden Hunt gave Springfield (14-13-0) a 3-1 lead by the second intermission. Philippe Desrosiers made 26 saves in net.

Laval was 2 for 7 on the power play and the Thunderbirds were 2 for 5 with the man advantage.

