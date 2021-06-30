1h ago
Evans, Armia both game-time decisions for Game 2
Montreal Canadiens forwards Jake Evans and Joel Armia are both game-time decisions for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
TSN.ca Staff
Both appeared in the morning skate on Wednesday with Armia skating alongside Corey Perry and Eric Staal.
The 28-year-old didn't play in Game 1 due to COVID-19 protocols.
Evans, 25, was in the lineup for Game 1, his first appearance since since Game 1 of the Montreal's second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets when he suffered a concussion.
He appeared to be wearing a non-contact jersey during the morning skate on Wednesday, but interim head coach Luke Richardson told the media that was not the case and is a game-time decision.
Canadiens' Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN
F
Lehkonen - Danault - Gallagher
Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Anderson
Armia - Staal - Perry
D
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Gustafsson - Merrill
G
Price
Allen