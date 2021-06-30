Montreal Canadiens forwards Jake Evans and Joel Armia are both game-time decisions for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. 

Both appeared in the morning skate on Wednesday with Armia skating alongside Corey Perry and Eric Staal.

The 28-year-old didn't play in Game 1 due to COVID-19 protocols. 

Evans, 25, was in the lineup for Game 1, his first appearance since since Game 1 of the Montreal's second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets when he suffered a concussion. 

He appeared to be wearing a non-contact jersey during the morning skate on Wednesday, but interim head coach Luke Richardson told the media that was not the case and is a game-time decision. 

Canadiens' Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN 

F

Lehkonen - Danault - Gallagher
Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Anderson
Armia - Staal - Perry

D

Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Gustafsson - Merrill

G

Price
Allen