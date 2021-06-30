Montreal Canadiens forwards Jake Evans and Joel Armia are both game-time decisions for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

#Habs Richardson clarifies Evans was not wearing a non-contact jersey (signifying a potential injury or setback with his concussion), but says he and Armia will be gametime decisions, even though Armia was back with Staal and Perry at morning skate. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 30, 2021

Both appeared in the morning skate on Wednesday with Armia skating alongside Corey Perry and Eric Staal.

The 28-year-old didn't play in Game 1 due to COVID-19 protocols.

Evans, 25, was in the lineup for Game 1, his first appearance since since Game 1 of the Montreal's second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets when he suffered a concussion.

He appeared to be wearing a non-contact jersey during the morning skate on Wednesday, but interim head coach Luke Richardson told the media that was not the case and is a game-time decision.

Canadiens' Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

F

Lehkonen - Danault - Gallagher

Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Anderson

Armia - Staal - Perry

D

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Gustafsson - Merrill

G

Price

Allen