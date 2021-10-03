Jake Evans has agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens, general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Sunday.

The deal is worth $1.7 million annually and will keep him under contract until 2025.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with forward Jake Evans.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/tWv15IYfld — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 3, 2021

Evans, 25, scored three goals and registered 13 points in 47 games last season.

The center also added one goal and one assist in seven playoff games.

The Toronto, ON native has played 60 career NHL games since making his debut in 2019-20.

Evans was selected in the seventh round (207th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2014 NHL Draft.