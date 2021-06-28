38m ago
Evans skates on Habs' fourth line, Armia absent
With Joel Armia absent due to COVID-19 protocols, Jake Evans is skating with Eric Staal and Corey Perry at this morning's practice in Tampa Bay ahead of tonight's Stanley Cup Final opener.
TSN.ca Staff
Is there a chance Armia could be back sooner after entering COVID-19 protocol?
With Joel Armia absent due to COVID-19 protocols, Jake Evans is skating with Eric Staal and Corey Perry at this morning's practice in Tampa Bay ahead of tonight's Stanley Cup Final opener.
#Habs vs #TBLightning Game 1:— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 28, 2021
Lehkonen - Danault - Gallagher
Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Anderson
Evans - Staal - Perry
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Gustafsson - Merrill
Price
Allen
*Armia absent (COVID protocol)@TSN_Edge
Armia did not travel with the team to Tampa Bay and it is the second time the 28-year-old has been placed on the NHL's COVID Protocols list. The Finn had seven goals and added seven assists in 41 games this season with five goals and three assists over 17 playoff games.
Habs interim head coach Dominique Ducharme has been away from the team since Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights after testing positive for COVID-19. He is expected to return behind the bench for Game 3 against the Lightning.
Evans last played in Game 1 against the Winnipeg Jets. After scoring an empty-netter, he received a head shot from Jets forward Mark Scheifele, suffering a concussion. The 25-year-old shed the non-contact jersey on Thursday and has been skating with the team since June 12.