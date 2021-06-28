With Joel Armia absent due to COVID-19 protocols, Jake Evans is skating with Eric Staal and Corey Perry at this morning's practice in Tampa Bay ahead of tonight's Stanley Cup Final opener.

#Habs vs #TBLightning Game 1:

Lehkonen - Danault - Gallagher

Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Anderson

Evans - Staal - Perry



Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Gustafsson - Merrill



Price

Allen



*Armia absent (COVID protocol)@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 28, 2021

Armia did not travel with the team to Tampa Bay and it is the second time the 28-year-old has been placed on the NHL's COVID Protocols list. The Finn had seven goals and added seven assists in 41 games this season with five goals and three assists over 17 playoff games.

Habs interim head coach Dominique Ducharme has been away from the team since Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights after testing positive for COVID-19. He is expected to return behind the bench for Game 3 against the Lightning.

Evans last played in Game 1 against the Winnipeg Jets. After scoring an empty-netter, he received a head shot from Jets forward Mark Scheifele, suffering a concussion. The 25-year-old shed the non-contact jersey on Thursday and has been skating with the team since June 12.