Nitkowski on Jays' chances: 'It seems to me they’re going to run out of time'

The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed veteran infielder Jake Lamb off waivers from the Chicago White Sox, it was announced Friday.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 Claimed UTIL Jake Lamb off waivers from the White Sox



🔹 LHP Kirby Snead recalled from Triple-A



🔹 RHP Connor Overton designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/1JqXmNiheV — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 3, 2021

Left-hander Kirby Snead has also been recalled from triple-A while right-hander Connor Overton is being designated for assignment.

Lamb, 30, has appeared in 43 games so far this season with Chicago, hitting .212 with six home runs and an OPS of .710.

Lamb was an All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 but hasn't been able to get back to that level, hitting .205 in the three seasons that followed.

The Blue Jays enter a crucial series with the Oakland Athletics Friday at Rogers Centre, sitting five games back of the second American League wild card spot. The A's sit two games out and will send southpaw Sean Manaea to the hill against rookie Alec Manoah Friday night.