Newly acquired defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin will make his debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday when the team takes on the Columbus Blue Jackets, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced.

Defenceman Rasmus Sandin will also play in Tuesday’s game after being a healthy scratch on Monday against the Montreal Canadiens. Justin Holl will not face the Blue Jackets in Columbus.

Keefe also updated the status of defenceman Jake Muzzin, who was injured in a collision with Canadiens defenceman Chris Wideman on Monday.

"He's feeling better today. He's travelled home and is resting there,” said Keefe. “He's going to go through concussion protocols and all that kind of stuff. We'll be patient with that, of course. All considered, it's positive today in terms of how he's responding."

The 33-year-old did not travel with the team after the game and spent the night in Montreal for further testing and observation.