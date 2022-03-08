Jake Muzzin was out on the ice on Tuesday morning as the Toronto Maple Leafs prepared for their first ever visit from the Seattle Kraken.

Forward Ondrej Kase, who has missed four games with an upper-body injury also joined the optional skate, along with defenceman Rasmus Sandin, who missed the previous two game due to illness.

Muzzin, 33, is currently on long-term injured reserve and has not played since a Feb. 21 loss to the Montreal Canadiens due to a concussion.

Jake Muzzin back on the ice as he works his way back from a concussion @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/gR9yCrfcWa — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 8, 2022

During the 5-2 defeat to the Habs, Muzzin collided with Chris Wideman after neither player saw the other coming. Muzzin's head struck the ice following the collision. He left the game and did not return.

The Woodstock, Ont. native previously missed seven games in January and early February after incurring a concussion during a Jan. 15 game against the St. Louis Blues.

Last week, Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas indicated that the team was not going to rush Muzzin back to action, but didn't intend to hold him out for the playoffs if he was able to play before then.

"It's not one of these things where we're going to try to wait and have him come back in the playoffs," Dubas said. "If he's healthy and he's good to go, we need to get him back in and playing and get him in form."

In his 11th NHL season and fourth with the Leafs, Muzzin has appeared in 41 games this season, notching two goals and 10 assists and averaging 21:00 of ice time a night.