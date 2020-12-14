The Philadelphia Eagles are sticking with Jalen Hurts at quarterback.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced the rookie will start against the Arizona Cardinals this week, a day after Hurts led the Eagles to an upset win over the New Orleans Saints.

Hurts was 17-30 for 167 yards and a touchdown passing, while adding another 106 yards on 18 carries in his starting debut Sunday against the Saints.

More details to come.