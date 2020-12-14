Hurts will start at QB for Eagles again

The Philadelphia Eagles are sticking with Jalen Hurts at quarterback.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced the rookie will start against the Arizona Cardinals this week, a day after Hurts led the Eagles to an upset win over the New Orleans Saints.

Hurts was 17-30 for 167 yards and a touchdown passing, while adding another 106 yards on 18 carries in his starting debut Sunday against the Saints.

