After five seasons as a starting quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jameis Winston says he's ready to learn behind Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints.

Winston spoke on Instagram Live Tuesday shortly after officially joining the Saints on a one-year contract and said he believes there's no better place to improve as a passer than New Orleans.

"Being a part of the New Orleans Saints, being a part with Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, Sean Payton, coach Joe Lombardi, coach Pete Carmichael. When you think about that room, that's like a Harvard education in quarterback school," Winston said, per NFL.com. "I wanted to put my ego aside, put the money [aside], think about my family, think about my career. [There] was no better position than to be in the same room with someone that I've really looked up to, someone that I've admired since I've been playing this game in Drew Brees."

It was a roller coaster season for Winston in 2019 as he led the league in passing yards at 5,109 and threw 33 touchdowns but also tossed a league-high 30 interceptions. Winston's yardage total also becomes less impressive when factoring in that he led the NFL in total passing attempts at 626.

Drafted No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, Winston has a combined record of 28-42 as a starter. It was little change from the franchise's state before he arrived as Tampa has not made the playoffs since 2007.

The Bucs signed Tom Brady to a two-year deal earlier in the off-season, ending any chance Winston would get one final shot at starting in Tampa.

"I've done some great things with the Bucs," Winston said. "I'm going to miss being a starting quarterback. But you never know what happens. I think this is just a great and a unique step to join Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints and learn from him, learn from one of the best to ever do it and make a great transition in my career.

"There's a proverb: Humility comes before honor, so I have to humble myself. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be with Drew Brees and to be with the New Orleans Saints and just prepare, just prepare for when my next opportunity is going to present itself."

The Alabama native took home the Heisman trophy at Florida State in 2013, becoming the youngest to win the award at 19 years and 342 days. That mark has since been broken by Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former Louisville Cardinal Lamar Jackson.