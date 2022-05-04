Hamblin scores in OT as Condors beat Canucks in AHL playoffs series opener

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — James Hamblin scored in overtime as the Bakersfield Condors beat the Abbotsford Canucks 2-1 in American Hockey League playoff action Tuesday.

The winner came shortly after Griffith's late goal ended a shutout bid for Abborsford goalie Spencer Martin, who made 45 saves.

The Condors lead the best-of-three first round series 1-0, with Game 2 scheduled for Wednesday in Bakersfield.

After a scoreless first two periods, Vasily Podkolzin opened the scoring for Abbotsford at 10:29 of the third.

Griffith scored with 30 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Stuart Skinner made 30 saves for Bakersfield.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.