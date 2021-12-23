Nets' Harden out of health and safety protocols

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden and forward Paul Millsap have cleared health and safety protocols, according to head coach Steve Nash.

Harden was one of many Nets players placed in COVID-19 protocols over the last week and a half, including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

In 26 games so far this season, Harden is averaging 20.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game. Millsap is averaging 3.4 points and 3.7 rebounds a night in 21 games.

Brooklyn is scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day in L.A.