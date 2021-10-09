'It really gives our team a boost': Leafs pumped to have full capacity for opener

James Neal has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the St. Louis Blues, the team announced on Saturday.

— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 9, 2021

The deal is worth $750,000.

Neal, who joined the Blues in training camp as a professional tryout, led the team with four goals in five preseason appearances.

Neal, 34, posted five goals and 10 points in 29 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season. He was bought out by the Oilers in July with two years left on his contract at a cap hit of $5.75 million.

The Whitby, Ont., native is a veteran of 13 NHL seasons, including stints with the Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights, Calgary Flames and Oilers. He has 294 goals and 555 points in 850 career NHL games.