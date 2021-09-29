Belichick: If anyone could play to 50, it'd be Brady

After further medical examinations, New England Patriots running back James White is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hip injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

White was carted off the field and quickly ruled out with a hip injury after a 6-yard gain -- his only carry of the game -- in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

White immediately rolled over and grabbed for his right hip. Almost every Patriots player came over to him before a cart took him to the locker room for X-rays.

Entering Sunday's game, White led the Patriots with 12 receptions for 94 yards, while adding nine rushes for 32 yards.

The eight-year veteran, who has spent his entire career with the Patriots, entered this season having the most receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns by a running back in the NFL since 2015.

In his absence, the Patriots on Sunday turned to veteran Brandon Bolden to fill his role, which is often referred to as a "passing back" in the team's attack. Bolden had three receptions for 23 yards and three carries for a net loss of 1 yard on Sunday.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.